Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. 88,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,057. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

