Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,033 ($78.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £97.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,075.16.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

