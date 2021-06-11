Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,145 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

