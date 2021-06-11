Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

