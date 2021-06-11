Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $831.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

