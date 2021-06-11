Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,033 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chuy’s were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $269,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $39.19 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,140 shares of company stock worth $5,322,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

