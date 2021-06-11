RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

NYSE:RH opened at $707.14 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $226.82 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.94.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

