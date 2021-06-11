RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.
NYSE:RH opened at $707.14 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $226.82 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.94.
RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
