Reviewing Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00% Visteon -0.19% 8.86% 1.97%

Veoneer has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veoneer and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.04 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -6.15 Visteon $2.55 billion 1.38 -$56.00 million $0.97 129.73

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veoneer and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 6 1 0 1.73 Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08

Veoneer presently has a consensus price target of $20.64, indicating a potential downside of 17.55%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $110.56, indicating a potential downside of 12.15%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Veoneer.

Summary

Visteon beats Veoneer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

