Reviewing Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viveve Medical and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $5.48 million 5.74 -$21.92 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 53.71 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.30

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viveve Medical and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -400.27% -146.66% -87.03% Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72%

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

