Reviewing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Castor Maritime and Teekay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million 24.13 -$1.75 million N/A N/A Teekay $1.82 billion 0.22 -$82.93 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53% Teekay -0.20% 2.73% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Castor Maritime and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Teekay beats Castor Maritime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities worldwide. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

