REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Insider Christopher M. Daniels Acquires 3,200 Shares

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REVG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. 4,497,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

