REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Acquires $306,164.04 in Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,744. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in REV Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in REV Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

