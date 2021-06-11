Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.36. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

