Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

ALPN stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

