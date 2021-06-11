Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.15. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 13,705 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTOKY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

