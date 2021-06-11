Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Tops $81.76 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $81.76 million and $4.48 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.00773994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

