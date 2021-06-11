Renalytix AI (RNLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect Renalytix AI to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39.

Several brokerages have commented on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

