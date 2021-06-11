Regulus Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 64,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,558% compared to the typical daily volume of 841 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,210 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

