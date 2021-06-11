Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.74. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.