Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE RWT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.