Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,490 ($84.79) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,478.16. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market cap of £46.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

