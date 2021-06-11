Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$1,962.10. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,211 shares of company stock worth $1,828,945.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.64. 90,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.