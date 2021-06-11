Raymond James Weighs in on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

TMQ opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $414.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.