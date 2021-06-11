Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.75” Price Target for (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS)

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) received a C$2.75 price objective from Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CVE OPS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

