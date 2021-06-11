Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$72.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.44.

Shares of WPM opened at C$59.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$26.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

