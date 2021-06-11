Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$72.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.44.
Shares of WPM opened at C$59.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$26.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.