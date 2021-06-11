Raymond James Increases Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

TV stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

