Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for (GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

