Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

ERO opened at C$28.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.77. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.55 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.