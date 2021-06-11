Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of AEM opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

