Raymond James Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

