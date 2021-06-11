Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

