Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $107.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.04 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $442.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.