Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Sells C$218,405.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent sold 1,149,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$218,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$855,000.
Quinsam Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$1.19.
About Quinsam Capital
