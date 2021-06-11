Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.55% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,345,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of FXY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.83. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,491. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $92.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.32.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.