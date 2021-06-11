Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,910 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.60% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.88. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,585. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95.

