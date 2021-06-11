Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys New Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.03. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

