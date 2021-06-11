Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 34,925 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,874,000 after purchasing an additional 504,355 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 261,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 167,961 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 116,104 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,749,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,542. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08.

