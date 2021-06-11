Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 104,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,719. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

