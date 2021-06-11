Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

NX stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,719. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $883.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

