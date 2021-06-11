QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,837 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

