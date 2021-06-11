Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.78.

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.31 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at C$12,715,345.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

