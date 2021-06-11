Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

