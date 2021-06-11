Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

