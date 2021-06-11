Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.00.

AEM opened at C$87.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$82.65. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 761 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.36 per share, with a total value of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,428,280. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.