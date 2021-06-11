Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Raised by Analyst

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $424.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 374.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

