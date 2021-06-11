Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnite, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnite in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnite’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

MGNI stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $6,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

