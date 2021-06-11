Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Similarweb in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

SMWB opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

