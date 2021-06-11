Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

