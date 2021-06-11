PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

