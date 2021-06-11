Puxin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,742 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,774% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Puxin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Puxin by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 246,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEW stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. Puxin has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

